Sports-On this day... April 10

April 10, 1997

FORMULA ONE - Argentina's President Carlos Menem meets Ferrari's Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna Betsch at the Olivos Presidential residence three days before the Argentine Grand Prix. The German driver crashed out on the opening lap of the 1997 race but went on to win in 1998 -- the last year it was staged.

Schumacher married Betsch, an animal rights activist, in 1995 and had two children Gina-Maria and Mick, who currently competes in Formula Two and is also a Ferrari academy driver. April 10, 1997

GOLF - Defending champion Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods wait to tee off on the first hole of the opening round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. Woods, playing in his first Masters as a professional, trailed John Huston by three shots after the first round but took control in the second and third rounds to build a sizeable lead.

Woods shot a final-round 69 to seal a 12-stroke victory over Tom Kite and, at 21, become the youngest champion in the tournament's history. His final score of 270 was also the lowest 72-hole score in Masters history. April 10, 2002

MARATHON - Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie poses with a band from his homeland ahead of his debut in the London Marathon. Gebrselassie got off to a fast start but he failed to maintain his pace and eventually finished third after being overtaken by Paul Tergat and Khalid Khannouchi, who won the 42.2 km-race in a then-world record time of 2:05:38.

Gebrselassie went on to win four successive Berlin Marathons between 2006 and 2009 but never tasted success in London. He retired in 2015. April 10, 2005

CURLING - Canada celebrate with the trophy after defeating Scotland 11-4 in the final of the world men's curling championships in Victoria, British Columbia. After a sedate start, Canada scored five points each in the third and seventh ends to pull away from Scotland and seal their third title in four years and 29th overall.

The victory was Canadian skip Randy Ferbey's fourth at the World Championships, having previously triumphed in 1989, 2002 and 2003. April 10, 2007

SOCCER - Chelsea's Andriy Shevchenko, Didier Drogba and Ricardo Carvalho celebrate after their 2-1 victory against Valencia in their Champions League quarter-final second leg match at the Mestalla stadium. The tie was evenly poised after the first leg at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1. Valencia took the lead through Fernando Morientes before Shevchenko, in his first season with Chelsea after signing from AC Milan, equalised in the second half.

Michael Essien then beat Valencia keeper Santiago Canizares at his near post in stoppage time to book a berth in the semi-finals, where Chelsea lost to Liverpool on penalties. April 10, 2007

BASKETBALL - A victorious Real Madrid team pose with the trophy after defeating Lietuvos Rytas 87-75 in the EuroCup final at the Spriroudome in Charleroi. Trailing by a point heading into halftime, Real Madrid sprung into action and outscored Rytas 29-17 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Madrid held on to the lead in the final period to lift their maiden EuroCup trophy.

Charles Smith was named Finals Most Valuable Player after scoring 19 points and making six of his eight three-point attempts. April 10, 2008

ICE HOCKEY - ZSC Lions' Domenic Pittis raises the trophy after defeating Servette Geneva in the sixth game of the Swiss ice hockey league playoff final in Zurich to win the series 4-2. The Lions lost the first two games of the seven-game series but bounced back to win the next four, thereby sealing their sixth Swiss league title.

April 10, 2011 SOCCER - Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot en route to a 2-0 victory at Bologna in a Serie A match at the Dall'Ara stadium.

Edinson Cavani was suspended for the clash but Giuseppe Mascara stepped up in the Uruguayan's absence to give Napoli the lead before Hamsik's penalty sealed the win and enabled Napoli to temporarily draw level with league-leaders AC Milan. Hamsik, who moved to Chinese club Dalian Yifang in 2019, is Napoli's all-time leading scorer with 121 goals -- along with forward Dries Mertens -- while he also holds the record for most appearances at the club in all competitions (520).

April 10, 2015 RUNNING - Daren Wendell celebrates with the shoes he wore while running the equivalent of 100 marathons in 100 days in Times Square, New York.

Wendell's goal was to raise awareness about the need for clean water in Africa. He began his journey in Santa Monica, California and completed it in Times Square where he was greeted by a huge crowd. "Every once in a while I think about the people I thought I was going to help," Wendell, who managed to raise $130,000 with his efforts, said. "People are excited that we aren't just giving our money, but also our time and body."

April 10, 2018 SOCCER - AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi and Alessandro Florenzi celebrate after overturning a 4-1 first-leg deficit with a 3-0 win in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final to eliminate Barcelona at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Edin Dzeko's early goal got Roma back in the tie and De Rossi's penalty fuelled hopes of a remarkable comeback before Kostas Manolas headed in Roma's third in the 82nd minute to ensure their progress on away goals. The Italian side became only the third team to overturn a first-leg deficit of at least three goals but they were knocked out in the semis after a 7-6 aggregate loss to Liverpool.

