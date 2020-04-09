Southampton players defer some of their salaries

Left Menu
PTI | Southampton | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:27 IST
Southampton has become the first Premier League club to announce its players will defer some of their salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League had wanted all squads to take a 30% pay cut but the move led to a standoff with the players' union.

The league has been indefinitely suspended. Southampton says players will defer part of their salaries in April, May and June “to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve.” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, his coaching staff and directors will also defer some pay over three months.

Southampton says it has “put measures in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until 30th June.".

