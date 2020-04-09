Left Menu
Cricket is not important, right now country and people most important: Kapil Dev

Former Indian legendary cricketer Kapil Dev believes that in these tough times of the coronavirus crisis, the country is far more important than the game of cricket.

Updated: 09-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:48 IST
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev. Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Former Indian legendary cricketer Kapil Dev believes that in these tough times of the coronavirus crisis, the country is far more important than the game of cricket.

"At this stage, our country is more important. I would like to tell people to stay safe and look after themselves. Let's listen to the government, they are working very hard," Dev told ANI. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting activities across the globe have been put on halt. Most of the tournaments are either postponed or stand canceled.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended till April 14 and no further dates have been confirmed for the commencement of the much-awaited tournament. When asked his comments on IPL, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said, "See cricket is nothing at this point of time, it is not important, right now people and our country are the most important."

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country is 5,734, including 5,095 active cases as per the Health Ministry. Till now, 472 people have been cured and discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

