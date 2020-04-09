Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of India-Pakistan series is comical statement: Rajeev Shukla

Commenting on former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of conducting a series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday termed the pacer's statement as 'comic'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:27 IST
Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of India-Pakistan series is comical statement: Rajeev Shukla
Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla. Image Credit: ANI

Commenting on former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of conducting a series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday termed the pacer's statement as 'comic'. "Shoaib Akhtar is a jolly and moody man everyone knows it. Time by time he keeps giving such suggestions and ideas. At this stage, if he is talking about a cricket match between India and Pakistan to raise funds to help both the countries. So, I feel it is a matter of fun. We are not even able to organise IPL, who will come to watch that match who will allow players to come and play," Shukla told ANI.

"India-Pakistan don't play in bilateral series, who will organise this match at this current situation of the country is not good and in his country situation is even worst so how can match happen so I feel this statement is comic," he added. The two nations have not played any bilateral series against each other since 2007. They have only played against each other in the ICC events and Asia Cup.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting activities across the globe have been put on halt. Most of the tournaments are either postponed or stand cancelled. On Wednesday, Akhtar proposed a three-match series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"I want India and Pakistan to play a series. I want it to happen without crowds, just broadcasting unit should be there and the matches should be televised, three ODIs or T20Is should be played. I cannot understand why this is a bad idea," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel. As both countries are under lockdown, Akhtar also suggested that the series should be played in isolation and behind closed doors where only the personnel from the broadcasting channel will be involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSE's clearing corp to waive warehouse storage, assaying charges for commodities 

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said its clearing corporation has decided to waive warehouse storage and assaying charges for commodities, including turmeric, cotton bales, till&#160;June 30. The waiver of charges would also be appli...

UK PM Johnson improving but still in intensive care in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a good night and is getting better four days after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19, but he remains in intensive care as his government reviews the most stringent shutdown in Britains peacetime histo...

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

As the Easter holiday approaches, world leaders and health officials are fervently warning that the hard-won gains in the fight against the coronavirus must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing. A spike in deaths in Britain and ...

Ariel releases ShareTheLoad ASMR video on International ASMR day

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 9 ANINewsVoir The unequal division of domestic chores has been a reality for generations. Even today, 71 per cent women sleep less than their husbands due to this inequality. On this International ASMR Day, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020