COVID-19: ISSF Running Target World Championship postponed

The French Shooting Federation on Thursday postponed the ISSF Word Championship in Running Target which was scheduled to be held from June 9-19 in Chateaurox, France in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked a global havoc

The event has been rescheduled to take place in 2021. Due to the outbreak of the deadly contagion, all the scheduled shooting events have been postponed.

