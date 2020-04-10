Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacket

Tiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the world's top golfers over the next four days, instead he will battle his 11-year-old son Charlie for it over putting competitions. The Masters, which Woods won in magical fashion for a fifth time a year ago to claim his first major since 2008, has been postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down world sport on an unprecedented scale. ITF to furlough staff, 900 tournaments postponed

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said 900 tournaments across all its circuits had been postponed so far because of the coronavirus pandemic and that it was furloughing half its staff. In a statement, tennis's governing body said it was implementing a range of measures to "safeguard jobs and protect the long-term health of our organization and our sport" with president David Haggerty voluntarily taking a 30% salary cut for the rest of the year. No vaccine, no American fans in stands - says poll

North America's sports leagues may be itching to return to action but 72% of those who responded to a Seton Hall poll said they would not feel safe to attend games until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is developed. Asked what they would do if the leagues resumed play before there was a vaccine, 12% said in the poll that was released on Thursday that they would attend but only if social distancing could be maintained. Briton scales 'indoor Everest' - with help from frozen peas

The anti-coronavirus lockdown may have left plenty of Britons ready to scale their walls in frustration, but runner John Griffin has put his pent-up energy to better use - by climbing the height of Mount Everest up his staircase. It took Griffin four days to climb 41,000 steps at his three-story house in West Sussex, equivalent to the 8,850 meters (29,035 feet) that the world's highest mountain measures. Bucs GM: QB Winston no bust

Jameis Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then Tom Brady became available. And the Buccaneers dove head over heels for Brady in free agency, signing the 42-year-old to a two-year deal that cleared the path for Winston to land on the unemployment line. "Well, obviously Tom is arguably the best quarterback to play the game, so it's nice to have that guy," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Thursday. Winston won't be back with the Buccaneers. He's a free agent and said Wednesday it was an honor to be unseated by Brady. But when the music stops after the draft and the total number of quarterback openings shrinks, there is some doubt as to where Winston might land. The former Florida State quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30) last season. Winston has 121 career touchdown passes with 19,737 passing yards and just turned 26 in January. Patriots' Edelman will not be prosecuted for vandalism

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will not be prosecuted for charges stemming from his January arrest for misdemeanor vandalism, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Edelman, 33, was arrested after allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills, Calif., one week after the Patriots' lost in the wild-card round to the Tennessee Titans. Former Fox executives plead not guilty in FIFA soccer corruption probe

Two former 21st Century Fox executives and a South American sports marketing company pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in New York in the long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer. The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, and Full Play Group SA entered their pleas to crimes including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy at an arraignment before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn. Report: Chiefs to re-sign CB Breeland

The Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million, ESPN reported Thursday. Breeland, 28, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins (2014-17). He played with the Green Bay Packers in 2018 before joining the Chiefs last season. Mayweather to return to boxing ring ... in virtual matchups

Floyd Mayweather went undefeated during his storied career and will now hope to maintain that dominance in simulated bouts after agreeing to put his digital likeness up against other boxing greats, it was announced on Thursday. The joint venture between Mayweather, streaming platform fuboTV and virtual entertainment company FaceBank, allows for some of greatest fights of all time that never happened and could have never happened. Mixed martial arts: UFC 249 canceled after pressure from Disney, says UFC president

The UFC 249 event due to take place at an unannounced location on April 18 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC president Dana White said on Thursday. White said the mixed martial arts promotion came under pressure to cancel or postpone the event from the Disney corporation, which owns broadcast partner ESPN.

