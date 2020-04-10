Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian club puts mannequins in stands as fans stay away

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:10 IST
Belarusian club puts mannequins in stands as fans stay away
Image Credit: wikipedia

They don't chant, they don't move, and they mostly wear the wrong colours. They're not even real.

Defending Belarusian league champion Dynamo Brest has started boosting its home crowds with mannequins in soccer shirts and adorned with the faces of "virtual fans" who bought tickets online. Belarus is the last country in Europe still hosting professional sports in front of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic, but attendances are shrinking as fans decide the stadium is too risky.

Fan boycotts have been announced at 10 of the 16 clubs in the top division. That includes Dynamo Brest and Champions League regular BATE Borisov. As the real fans stay away, the mannequins have arrived.

For Wednesday's Belarusian Cup semifinal match against Shakhtyor Soligorsk, at least 30 of the mannequins were placed on seats in the stands, each topped with a cut-out photo. They wore a motley array of old shirts ranging from a purple 2016-17 Real Madrid away jersey to early 1990s Aston Villa in claret and blue. Other shirts were stretched over nearby seats.

With few games to watch elsewhere, some foreign fans have started watching games from Belarus instead. Dynamo Brest general secretary Vladimir Machulsky wants them to feel at home. "It's our creative idea. In this way, a virtual spectator who is following the match broadcast on television can see himself in the stands," Machulsky told The Associated Press. "We're not trying to imitate a full stand.We understand the fans who have refused to come to the games. We decided to take a creative approach to the situation." The "virtual tickets" seem to be a profitable sideline for Dynamo Brest. They are on sale for a league game Sunday for 67 Belarusian rubles ($26.90), more than five times the cost of the most expensive normal ticket sold online. Some cost as little as 1.75 rubles (70 cents).

The club said 12 "virtual" tickets were sold for Wednesday's first leg in the cup, which Dynamo Brest won 2-0. Buyers came from six countries, including the United States and Canada. Keeping sports arenas open has been part of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's unconventional approach to the coronavirus. He has said there is no need to close workplaces and public events, and even played in an amateur hockey game in front of fans on March 28.

Despite those assurances, attendances in the Belarusian scccer league have plummeted in a matter of weeks. Dynamo Brest hosted a game with a crowd of more than 5,000 last month but less than 1,000 attended Wednesday's match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU gives green light to 115 mln euro Polish virus measures

The European Union has approved a 527 million zloty 115 million euro scheme by the Polish government to support its economy during the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme is intended to partially cover interest on business loans and will take ...

Swiss coronavirus death toll passes 800, positive tests top 24,000

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 805, the countrys public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 756 people on Thursday.The number of positive tests also increased to 24,308, up from 23,574 on Thursday, it said....

US job losses surge as world leaders urge Easter distancing

A staggering 16.8 million Americans lost their jobs in just three weeks, a measure of how fast the coronavirus has brought world economies to their knees. Meanwhile, religious leaders worldwide Thursday urged people to celebrate Good Friday...

Inflating budget of next film forces Scorsese to reach out to Netflix, Apple

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is reportedly in talks with Apple and Netflix to produce or distribute his next feature Killers of the Flower Moon. After The Irishman, the veteran filmmaker is once again facing issues due to the budgetary issues....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020