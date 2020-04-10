Former Leeds star Hunter in hospital with virus

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:42 IST
Former Leeds and England defender Norman Hunter is receiving hospital treatment after contracting the coronavirus. Hunter, 76, is a Leeds legend after winning two English titles among a host of trophies during 540 appearances for the club.

"We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19," a Leeds statement said on Saturday. "We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

"Keep battling Norman, we are all with you." Hunter's 14-year stay at Elland Road spanned Leeds' golden era in the 1960s and 1970s. As well as the league triumphs, he earned winners' medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

Hunter was also part of the Leeds teams that finished runners-up in the 1975 European Cup and the 1973 European Cup-Winners Cup. Hunter, nicknamed 'bites yer legs' for his tough tackling style, made 28 appearances for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, although he did not play in the tournament.

He played for Bristol City and Barnsley after leaving Leeds in 1976 and went onto manage Barnsley and Rotherham after his retirement in 1982..

