Rangers urge Scottish chiefs to release prize money early

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:02 IST
Rangers have stepped up their demand that Scotland's football authorities help clubs survive during the coronavirus lockdown. Rangers want prize money to be released early to cover financial losses while matches are postponed due to the pandemic.

The Scottish Premiership club are against a recent proposal to end the Scottish second, third and fourth seasons, warning of "severe consequences for the Scottish game" and labelling plans to relegate clubs "abhorrent". They also put forward a members' resolution calling for the SPFL to distribute prize money as a "priority" with several clubs left in a precarious position.

"As a member club, we sought assistance from the SPFL Executive on several occasions yesterday, to ensure our resolution was deemed competent," a Rangers statement said on Friday. "For the avoidance of doubt, no advice was forthcoming prior to the meeting starting.

"Now that the SPFL have belatedly identified the reason why our members resolution was not competent, we will immediately resubmit our resolution, based upon their advice. "If this advice had been forthcoming earlier, we would not have lost valuable time in this process. We are confused as to why attempts have been made to slow the progress of Rangers' resolution." Wednesday's resolution also recommended the Scottish Premiership remains postponed for the time being, although final season placings would be determined by the same system if the SPFL's board determines matches cannot be played.

That could see Celtic crowned champions for the ninth successive season. Second placed Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic and "firmly believe that the 2019-20 season is only complete when all 38 games have been played to a finish". AFP SSC SSC

