Left Menu
Development News Edition

French tennis sets up support plan for players

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:27 IST
French tennis sets up support plan for players

The French tennis federation has set up a support plan worth 35 million euros ($38 million) to help professional players facing financial problems because of the coronavirus pandemic. The FFT says it has approved the scheme that will also benefit clubs, coaches, instructors, officials and tournament organizers affected by the health crisis.

The FFT says practical arrangements for the allocation still need to be discussed. The ATP and WTA announced this month that the men's and women's professional tours would be suspended until at least July 13. Wimbledon has been canceled because of the deadly virus while the start of the French Open has been postponed from late May to late September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL114 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 across India Govts gear up for extending lockdown with some possible relaxations New Delhi The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases ...

21-year-old man recovers from COVID-19, discharged

Mangaluru, Apr 10 PTI One more person, who was under treatment for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada DK district, was on Friday discharged from a hospital here after recovery. With the discharge of the 21-year-old patient, the number of those un...

Cong accuses Karnataka BJP leaders of making 'vituperative' statements over COVID-19

Karnataka Congress on Friday accused some state BJP leaders of making vituperative statements over COVID-19 aimed at creating enmity between communities and disrupting harmony and demanded that police take action against them as per law. It...

Singapore PM promises foreign workers full support; 198 new coronavirus cases reported

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has promised to do his best to take care of foreign workers even as the city-state reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020