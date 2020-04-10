Left Menu
Reynolds announces retirement after 13 seasons

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:08 IST
Slugger Mark Reynolds announced his retirement after belting 298 homers during his 13-year career. "I'm retired," the 36-year-old Reynolds said Thursday on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. "Actually, I guess it's breaking news on your show.

"I haven't really told anybody. I mean, obviously, my family and friends know, but I'm just, with all this going on and everything, I'm really enjoying time with my family. And now it's time for me to move on and find something else to do." Reynolds last played for the Colorado Rockies, with his second stint with the club coming to a close after being released on July 26. He batted .170 with a career-low four homers and 20 RBIs in 162 plate appearances.

Reynolds' best years came with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2007-10), with whom he belted a career-high 44 homers during a 2009 season that also saw him post a majors-record 223 strikeouts. Reynolds, who spent most of his career playing either third or first base, competed with the Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles (2011-12), Cleveland Indians (2013), New York Yankees (2013), Milwaukee Brewers (2014), St. Louis Cardinals (2015), the Rockies (2016-17, 2019) and Washington Nationals (2018). He has a .236 average with 1,927 strikeouts in 1,688 games.

Reynolds hit 30 or more homers in four different seasons, the most recent in 2017 for the Rockies. --Field Level Media

