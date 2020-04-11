Left Menu
Liga MX players to conduct season on FIFA

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 08:04 IST
Mexico's Liga MX joined other sports leagues around the world Friday by using its players to conduct an esports tournament that will be broadcast in order to fill the time while play on the field is halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top soccer league in Mexico is using three players from each club to hold a tournament using the popular FIFA 20 game. A 17-game season will be followed by an eight-team single-elimination playoff, all of which will be aired on the television network TUDN.

"We are excited to be able to work with our partners at Liga MX to bring this competition to our fanaticos during these unprecedented times," said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of sports at Univision, the parent company of TUDN. "Our goal is for this tournament to serve as an outlet that can unite our community in a whole new way around the sport of soccer. We hope our fans enjoy the broadcast and the opportunity to see their favorite players battle it out like never before." Liga MX joins sports leagues such as the NBA, MLB and Spain's La Liga in holding esports competitions by using games that represent their sports. Racing's NASCAR, F1 and the IndyCar Series are participating in esports as well by using drivers in competition.

--Field Level Media

