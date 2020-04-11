Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:35 IST
Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

Tua Tagovailoa tried again Friday to refute the notion that he is injury-prone. The former Alabama quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this month's NFL draft, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Live chat with Mike Locksley.

Locksley was Alabama's co-offensive coordinator in 2017 and the Tide's sole offensive coordinator in 2018 before taking over as Maryland's head coach last season. Tagovailoa told Locksley, according to multiple media reports, "I'm not playing badminton. I'm not on the swim team. (Football) is a physical sport. You're gonna get hurt. That just comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate that I got hurt every season (in college).

"It's a part of the game. It's a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I can't control that." Tagovailoa underwent two surgeries as a junior at Alabama in 2019, one on his right ankle in October and another in November to repair a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip, which ended his season.

He previously sustained finger, knee and ankle injuries. Unable to showcase himself to NFL scouts with a pro day due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tagovailoa instead filmed a private workout Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. He also had two surgeons announce that he is fully recovered from his operations and ready for the rigors of the NFL.

Regarding where he might get selected in the April 23-25 draft, Tagovailoa said to Locksley, "I'll play for whoever takes me. I just want to play, man. It doesn't matter what organization I go to, man. I just want to play. I look forward to playing under any organization that is willing to take a chance on me." Tagovailoa exited Alabama as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage (69.3 percent), single-season touchdown passes (43 in 2018) and career touchdown passes (87).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

3 fresh COVID-19 cases in J'khand, total count rises to 17

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded disease to 17 in the state, health department officials said. One person from Hindpiri locality of the state capi...

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The ...

Popular band performs online show to raise funds for people hit by lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in force, a popular band here is performing live on social media to raise funds from fans across the world in support of people whose livelihood has been affected by the shutdown and also to fight the COVID-19 p...

Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products partner to provide essential commodities for consumers

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products. Tata Consum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020