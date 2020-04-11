Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home series loss to India defining moment of my coaching career: Langer

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 11:51 IST
Home series loss to India defining moment of my coaching career: Langer

Australia's unprecedented home Test series defeat to India in 2018-19 served as a "wake-up call" for Justin Langer, who reckons the series will prove as the defining moment of his coaching career. Langer was appointed as the Australian coach in May 2018, following the infamous ball tampering scandal that saw skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner slapped with year long bans.

Without their star batsmen, the Australian side struggled to get back their footing with Langer at the helm. However, the men from Down Under tasted their first Test series loss to India on home turf. Virat Kohli's men handed Australia an identical 2-1 defeat.

"That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life," Langer was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press on a podcast. "I've got no doubt in 10 years' time, I will look back on that period and it will be the making of my coaching career." The 49-year-old compared it to another difficult phase of his life, when he was dropped as a player at the start of 2001 Ashes.

Used to playing at number three, Langer was picked to open the innings with Mathew Hayden later in the series which served as a turning point for him. langer's career was rechristened as he became the country's most successful opener, scoring 16 of his 23 Test centuries.

"In 2001 when I got dropped from the Australian team at 31 years of age I thought that was the end. That was the making of me as a cricketer and a person. It was amazing what lessons you can learn in adversity," he said. The former opener believes difficult situations are opportunities to learn lessons of life and shouldn't be squandered. "In adversity, like in the great crisis we are going through right now (with the coronavirus). Like the crisis of the Australian cricket team wheut sandpaper on the ball, in adversity never waste it." "Because great lessons come from them and if you grasp them you will be a better person." PTI APA APA KHS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

3 fresh COVID-19 cases in J'khand, total count rises to 17

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded disease to 17 in the state, health department officials said. One person from Hindpiri locality of the state capi...

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The ...

Popular band performs online show to raise funds for people hit by lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in force, a popular band here is performing live on social media to raise funds from fans across the world in support of people whose livelihood has been affected by the shutdown and also to fight the COVID-19 p...

Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products partner to provide essential commodities for consumers

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products. Tata Consum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020