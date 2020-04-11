Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:27 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. WWE: McIntyre shines spotlight on British wrestling with sport at a standstill

Sports events worldwide may have been almost brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic but Drew McIntyre has put professional wrestling in the spotlight in Britain after he was crowned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) world champion. WWE aired its annual showpiece event this month, albeit without spectators in attendance, and 34-year-old McIntyre became Scotland's first WWE champion after beating fellow wrestler and mixed martial artist Brock Lesnar. Oilers F Cave, 25, dies after suffering brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning, four days after having surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He was 25. Cave's wife, Emily, released a statement confirming the news. Sports-On this day... April 12

ON THIS DAY -- April 12 April 12, 1999 Swiss prosecutors to drop one of cases against ex-FIFA chief Blatter

Switzerland's federal prosecutor is about to end its investigation into former FIFA President Sepp Blatter's deals with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) to sell World Cup broadcasting rights. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said it has informed all the parties of its intention to close the case and was seeking ways to end it. Belarus soccer continues amid virus anxiety and empty stands

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing soccer amid the coronavirus pandemic but a growing number of fans are boycotting league matches, anxious about catching the disease. In the western city of Grodno, local team FC Neman Grodno drew with FC Belshina Bobruisk on Friday in front of almost empty stands. Just 253 people attended, compared to last year when Neman's games drew crowds of around 1,500 people. NHL executive: Cities are offering to host neutral-site games

The NHL is listening to offers from venues around North America that are volunteering to host neutral-site playoff games. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed the proposals with ESPN on Friday. Tour organisers focusing on postponement, not cancellation

Tour de France organisers are focusing on a postponement of this year's race rather than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email seen by Reuters on Saturday which was sent to the publishers of the official Tour programme. The Tour's main publisher said in the email it was "freezing the administrative aspects of our collaboration" ahead of the sport's most prestigious race which is due to run from June 27-July 19. Motor racing: Williams secure loan from company owned by Latifi's father

The Williams Formula One team have secured a loan through a company owned by the father of their Canadian Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi as part of a refinancing of corporate borrowings. The loan, which was finalised last week according to Companies House documents, was with the Michael Latifi-owned Latrus Racing Corp. Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'

Tua Tagovailoa tried again Friday to refute the notion that he is injury-prone. The former Alabama quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this month's NFL draft, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Live chat with Mike Locksley. Report: MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan

Major League Baseball is considering a radical realignment plan that would scrap traditional leagues and place teams in six divisions based on spring training locations for the 2020 season, USA Today reported on Friday. Having Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues with three divisions apiece are among the options MLB officials are discussing, according to the report.

