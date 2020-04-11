Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalglish's son thanks well-wishers after Liverpool legend gets virus

PTI | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:29 IST
Dalglish's son thanks well-wishers after Liverpool legend gets virus
Dalglish found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics. Image Credit: Pixabay

Kenny Dalglish's son thanked the world of football for the "truly humbling" messages of support that poured in after the Liverpool legend tested positive for the coronavirus. Dalglish found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

The 69-year-old Scot's family said on Friday he is not showing symptoms of the disease, but Liverpool fans, current players and old stars were quick to send him their best wishes. Dalglish's son Paul responded on Twitter, writing: "It's not my place to comment on my old man, he can do that for himself in due course.

"Truly humbling messages from supporters of all teams. "I'm sure we can all agree this is more important than football and that we are all united to support the NHS. Stay safe everyone." Dalglish's daughter, Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates, also shared a message of thanks to fans for their kind words and well wishes.

"Thank you so much for your lovely messages and I'm really sorry I can't reply to them all," she tweeted. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker said on Twitter: "Love from Becker family to Sir Kenny Dalglish!!" Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted: "Hopeful Kenny will be rid of the virus ASAP." Ian Rush formed a prolific partnership with Dalglish during their playing days at Liverpool and the Welshman took to Twitter to give his old team-mate his best wishes.

"Wishing a speedy recovery to the best...Sir Kenny Dalglish. Get well soon," he wrote. Blackburn, who Dalglish led to the Premier League title as manager in 1995, said: "Everyone at Rovers would like to send their love and best wishes to Sir Kenny Dalglish and his family." Dalglish won the Scottish league title with Celtic as a player on four occasions before signing for Liverpool in 1977.

At Anfield, he captured eight English league titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three European Cups as a player and in two managerial spells. In his Liverpool playing career, he scored 172 goals in 515 games.

As well as his role in Liverpool's golden era in the 1970s and 1980s, Dalglish received plaudits for supporting victims' families after 96 fans died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

10 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Kerala Saturday reported 10 more cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of patients under treatment in the state for the deadly virus to 228, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Nineteen people were cured of coronavirus in the ...

Rajasthan records 139 new COVID-19 cases; 25,000 people to be tested in single day

Rajasthan recorded 139 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 700, an official said. The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state. A 62-year-old man who was admitted at the state-ru...

Six arrested for setting ablaze three shelter homes in Kashmiri Gate

Six men were arrested for allegedly setting ablaze three shelter homes near Kashmiri Gate on Saturday, officials said. Information about the blaze was received at 6.05 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the Fire ...

Lift or extend lockdown, it is a difficult situation for us either way, Soren tells Modi

The Jharkhand government is on the horns of a dilemma over the coronavirus lockdown as extending it would lead to financial distress and lifting it could trigger an exodus of migrants into the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Satu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020