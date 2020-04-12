Left Menu
Sheffield United to furlough 'some employees' amid coronavirus pandemic

Sheffield United on Saturday announced to furlough "some employees" but confirmed that both permanent and casual staff will continue to be paid in full amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Sheffield | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:57 IST
Sheffield United logo . Image Credit: ANI

Sheffield United on Saturday announced to furlough "some employees" but confirmed that both permanent and casual staff will continue to be paid in full amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Sheffield United Football Club has informed its staff of the decision to furlough some employees who are unable to perform their regular day-to-day duties at this time. These are predominantly casual employees but include a small number of permanent staff," the club said in a statement.

"The Club confirms that permanent and casual staff will continue to be paid in full, despite the challenges of dealing with the impact of COVID-19," it added. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on sports across the globe and football is no exception as several leagues have been postponed due to the deadly virus.

Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return "when it is safe and appropriate to do so". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

