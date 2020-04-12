Sports News Roundup: Memorial tournament to slot into British Open; Belarus soccer continues amid virus anxiety and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL: Oilers' Cave dies after emergency brain surgery

National Hockey League player Colby Cave died on Saturday, four days after undergoing emergency brain surgery, his family announced in a statement. Cave, a center for the Edmonton Oilers, was rushed to a Toronto hospital on Tuesday and placed in a medically-induced coma after a brain bleed.

Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates: Nicklaus

Golf's prestigious Memorial tournament is likely to slot into the calendar on the July dates of the cancelled British Open, tournament host Jack Nicklaus said. Nicklaus thinks it unlikely the Memorial can be staged in its original June 4-7 timeslot due to the coronavirus outbreak gripping the United States and much of the world.

Women's Rogers Cup in Montreal postponed until 2021

The women's Rogers Cup tournament in Montreal in August has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced on Saturday. The WTA said it had postponed the tournament as a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until Aug. 31, 2020.

Frodeno completes home Ironman triathlon for charity

Olympic gold medallist Jan Frodeno completed a full Ironman triathlon in his home on Saturday to raise more than 200,000 euros ($217,280) for charity. The German, currently in coronavirus lockdown in Girona, Spain, swam 3.86km in his counter-current pool, cycled 180 km on his roller trainer and ran a full 42.2km marathon on his treadmill in a time of eight hours, 33 minutes and 39 seconds.

Swiss prosecutors to drop one of cases against ex-FIFA chief Blatter

Switzerland's federal prosecutor is about to end its investigation into former FIFA President Sepp Blatter's deals with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) to sell World Cup broadcasting rights. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said it has informed all the parties of its intention to close the case and was seeking ways to end it.

Running back McCoy wants to land with 'winning franchise'

Free agent running back LeSean McCoy says he wants to play two more years and hopes to sign with a "winning franchise." McCoy, who was recently named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, talked with SiriusXM NFL Radio about the unusual process of navigating free agency during the coronavirus pandemic.

Haas furlough UK staff, fifth F1 team to do so

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team has furloughed most of their British-based employees, meaning half of the grid has now taken similar measures in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Renault had already furloughed staff.

Belarus soccer continues amid virus anxiety and empty stands

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing soccer amid the coronavirus pandemic but a growing number of fans are boycotting league matches, anxious about catching the disease. In the western city of Grodno, local team FC Neman Grodno drew with FC Belshina Bobruisk on Friday in front of almost empty stands. Just 253 people attended, compared to last year when Neman's games drew crowds of around 1,500 people.

Tour organisers focusing on postponement, not cancellation

Tour de France organisers are focusing on a postponement of this year's race rather than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email seen by Reuters on Saturday which was sent to the publishers of the official Tour programme. The Tour's main publisher said in the email it was "freezing the administrative aspects of our collaboration" ahead of the sport's most prestigious race which is due to run from June 27-July 19.

King says women athletes should stay focused on fight for equality

Tennis great Billie Jean King on Saturday said that despite the myriad of setbacks facing female athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic, they should not lose sight of the need to continue their push for equality. Speaking on an online panel event titled #WeKeepPlaying hosted by King's Women's Sports Foundation and Yahoo Sports, the American said she hoped to provide comfort and encouragement to the thousands who tuned in to view it.

