Empire reach semis at "home" CDL event

They weren't supported live by home fans, but the Dallas Empire certainly played like they had the advantage on Saturday, advancing to the final bracket of Week 5 of the Call of Duty League. The CDL was idle for just over a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. All remaining homestands for the year were canceled, with the rest of the schedule to be completed strictly online.

Week 5 was supposed to be the Empire's home series. But after jumping out to a commanding lead in their Group A winners-bracket match against the Toronto Ultra, the Empire appeared on the verge of blowing it. After winning 250-235 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint and 6-2 on Gun Runner Seek and Destroy, the Empire lost 156-145 on Hackney Yard Domination and 250-204 on Gun Runner Hardpoint. But Dallas rebounded to beat Toronto 6-2 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy and advance.

In the Group A losers-bracket match, the Florida Mutineers had little trouble with the Los Angeles Guerrillas, winning 3-1. Florida took the first map 250-185 on Rammaza Hardpoint, but L.A. answered with a 6-2 win on Gun Runner Search and Destroy. The Mutineers rebounded with a 159-138 win on St. Petrograd Domination, then finished the match with a 250-137 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. With the win, Florida advanced to face Toronto in a one-game showdown for Group A's other spot in the final bracket, and the downed the Ultra by the same score.

This time, the Mutineers claimed the first two maps -- 250-211 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint and 6-5 on Rammaza Search and Destroy -- before dropping the third, 164-136 on Gun Runner Domination. They closed it out with a 250-159 victory on Hackney Yard Hardpoint to reach the bracket. In Group B, the Chicago Huntsmen opened the day with a 3-1 win over the Paris Legion in the winners-bracket match. Paris took the first map on Gun Runner Hardpoint, winning 250-230. But Chicago answered with three straight wins -- 6-4 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, 174-147 on Gun Runner Domination, and 250-231 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint.

The Minnesota RØKKR then edged the Seattle Surge in the losers-bracket match, winning 250-220 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint and 6-3 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy before losing 325-307 on Gun Runner Domination and 250-249 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. The RØKKR answered the brutally close Map 4 loss with a 6-2 win on Piccadilly Search and Destroy in the deciding map. Riding the momentum, the RØKKR bounced the Legion 3-1 to join the Huntsmen in the final bracket. Minnesota beat Paris 250-150 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint in the first map, then fell 6-5 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy to make it 1-1. But the RØKKR won 176-112 on Gun Runner Domination and 250-167 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint to win the match.

The Huntsmen will battle the Mutineers in Sunday's first semifinal, with the Empire following against the RØKKR. The winners will play for the title, which includes prizes of $50,000 and 50 CDL points, with the runner-up getting $30,000 and 30 CDL points. Week 5 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL points 2. $30,000, 30 CDL points

3-4. $20,000, 20 CDL points 5-6. no prize money, 10 points -- Toronto Ultra, Paris Legion

7-8. no prize money, no points -- Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge Call of Duty League standings through Week 4:

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 90 points T1. Chicago Huntsmen, 90 points

3. Dallas Empire, 80 points 4. Minnesota RØKKR, 70 points

T5. Paris Legion, 50 points T5. Florida Mutineers, 50 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 40 points T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 20 points

T8. Seattle Surge, 20 points T10. Toronto Ultra, 10 points

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points T10. New York Subliners, 10 points

--Field Level Media

