Goodrum, Duplantier excel at MLB The Show Players League

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 10:59 IST
The Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier took the early edges in their divisions Saturday by each going 3-1, on the second day of the MLB The Show Players League. The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over the next three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings. The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Goodrum had perhaps Saturday's biggest highlight, as his Tigers handed Duplantier's D-backs their only loss on a 3-run, walk-off homer, which came off the bat of a virtual Jordy Mercer in the bottom of the third inning. Goodrum also beat the Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey and the Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr. He took his only loss on another walk-off, as the Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins used a sacrifice fly to win.

Duplantier took down Hokins, Buttrey and Jesus Luzardo of the Oakland A's for his three victories. Hoskins and Edwards each went 2-2 on the day, while Luzardo and Buttrey finished 1-3.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Saturday:

American League East T1. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 2-2

T1. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 0-0 T1. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 0-0

T1. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 0-0 5. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 0-4

American League Central 1. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 3-1

T2. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 0-0 T2. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 0-0

T2. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 0-0 5. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 1-3

American League West 1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 4-0

T2. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 2-2 T2. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 2-2

T4. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 1-3 T4. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 1-3

National League East T1. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 2-2

T1. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 0-0 T1. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 0-0

T1. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 0-0 T1. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 0-0

National League Central 1. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 3-1

T2. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 0-0 T2. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 0-0

T2. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 0-0 T2. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 0-0

National League West 1. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 3-1

T2. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 0-0 T2. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 0-0

T2. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 0-0 T2. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 0-0

--Field Level Media

