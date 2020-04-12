Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2004: Brian Lara registered highest individual score in Tests

It was on April 12, 2004, when former West Indies batsman Brian Lara registered the highest ever individual score in the history of Test cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:18 IST
On this day in 2004: Brian Lara registered highest individual score in Tests
Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara . Image Credit: ANI

It was on April 12, 2004, when former West Indies batsman Brian Lara registered the highest ever individual score in the history of Test cricket. Lara went on to play an unbeaten knock of 400 runs against England in the fourth Test of the four-match series at the Antigua Recreation Stadium.

He achieved the feat on the third day of the fourth Test against England. Opting to bat first, Lara had come to the crease with West Indies at 98/2.

Lara then went on to mesmerise everyone with his knock of 400 studded with 43 fours and four sixes. With the help of this knock, West Indies went on to register a massive 751/7 in the first innings. With this innings, Lara broke the record of Australia's Matthew Hayden for registering the highest individual score in Test cricket.

Hayden had earlier played a knock of 380 runs against Zimbabwe in 2003. Co-incidentally, the left-handed Hayden had broken Lara's record at that time after surpassing Windies' batsman 375-run knock in 1994. England was bowled out for 285 in their first innings, however, Michael Vaughan's century in the second innings helped England to draw the match against the Windies.

Lara also holds the record for highest individual score ever in first-class cricket (501 not out). In 1994, playing for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston, Lara scored 501 not out.

Lara had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007. He finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries. He also shares the test record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match.

The 50-year-old smashed South Africa's Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003. The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UK Opposition wants Parliament resumed virtually from April 21

The UK Opposition parties and some ruling Conservative Party MPs have called on the government to resume Parliament after its Easter recess period on April 21 in a virtual form, given the social distancing measures in place to combat the co...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministry

Irans death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday. The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur sa...

Despite challenges, Manipur's start-ups doing home delivery during lockdown

Driven by young entrepreneurs, start-ups in Manipur are rising to the occasion to home deliver essential items and groceries, overcoming myriad challenges during the lockdown in the absence of major players likes BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon ...

Online, in parking lots and on TV, U.S. Christians face uncommon Easter

Online, on television and even in their cars in church parking lots, American Christians will, due to the coronavirus pandemic, observe an Easter Sunday unlike any they have lived through.Governors and health authorities across the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020