Motorsport great Moss dies aged 90

Motorsport great Stirling Moss has died aged 90 following a long illness, the British driver's wife announced Sunday. "It was one lap too many," Susie Moss told Britain's Press Association.

"He just closed his eyes." Although Moss never won the Formula One title, he finished runner-up four times. And in an era where it was common for drivers to race in different disciplines, a 14-year career that started in 1948 saw Moss win 212 of the 529 races he entered including the 1955 Mille Miglia, which took place on public roads in Italy. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.