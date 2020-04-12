Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorsport great Moss dies aged 90

PTI | London | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:18 IST
Motorsport great Moss dies aged 90

Motorsport great Stirling Moss has died aged 90 following a long illness, the British driver's wife announced Sunday. "It was one lap too many," Susie Moss told Britain's Press Association.

"He just closed his eyes." Although Moss never won the Formula One title, he finished runner-up four times. And in an era where it was common for drivers to race in different disciplines, a 14-year career that started in 1948 saw Moss win 212 of the 529 races he entered including the 1955 Mille Miglia, which took place on public roads in Italy. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Jaipur cops warn violaters they will face the music: Masakali 2.0 on loop

Think twice before violating the coronavirus lockdown in the Rajasthan capital Jaipur Police will inflict Masakali 2.0 on you. Police here have warned on social media that they will confine violators to a room and then play the song, a rece...

Pune: One nurse tests COVID-19 positive, 30 others quarantined

Around 30 nurses of a private multispeciality hospital here have been quarantined after one of their colleagues tested coronavirus positive, its office- bearer said on Sunday. A 45-year-old nurse of the Ruby Hall Clinic tested coronavirus p...

Congo records second Ebola death in days - WHO

Adds quotes, background BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12 Reuters - D emocratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case, the World Health Organization said on Sun...

No need to file hard copy of application for seeking anti-dumping or safeguard probe: DGTR

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR, under the Commerce Ministry, has said that there is no need for an applicant seeking a probe for anti-dumping or safeguard or countervailing duties to file a hard copy of the application. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020