Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Former Cubs All-Star Beckert dies at 79

Glenn Beckert, the Major League Baseball leader in runs scored in 1968, died on Sunday aged 79, the Chicago Cubs announced. Beckert, an infielder, played nine seasons with the Cubs and two for the San Diego Padres. On this day: Born April 13, 1963; Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov hated losing but in defeat, to an "alien opponent" incapable of fear or the faintest flicker of emotion, the youngest of chess champions and greatest of grandmasters made history. The Russian's 1996 and 1997 man vs machine matches against Deep Blue, an IBM RS/6000 supercomputer capable of crunching 200 million positions in the space of a second, wrote headlines around the world. Women's Rogers Cup in Montreal postponed until 2021

The women's Rogers Cup tournament in Montreal in August has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced on Saturday. The WTA said it had postponed the tournament as a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until Aug. 31, 2020. Portugal's Sporting to cut player wages by 40% amid coronavirus losses

Players at Sporting will have their salaries cut by 40% for three months as the club attempts to mitigate financial losses from the suspension of games during the coronavirus outbreak, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported. Lusa also reported Sporting's board of directors will take a 50% pay cut. Cycling: Froome says recovery almost complete as he waits out lockdown

Four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome said his recovery from a horrific accident last year was nearly complete and his training load was back to normal as he prepares for when competition resumes after the new coronavirus outbreak. Speaking during a Team Ineos virtual race on Sunday, Froome described his recovery as "going really well" as he waits out the coronavirus lockdown at home in France. British great Stirling Moss dies at 90 after long illness

Stirling Moss, the British racing driver who ranked as an all-time Formula One great despite never winning the world championship, died on Sunday aged 90 after a long illness. "He died as he lived, looking wonderful," his wife Susie told the Daily Mail newspaper. Running back McCoy wants to land with 'winning franchise'

Free agent running back LeSean McCoy says he wants to play two more years and hopes to sign with a "winning franchise." McCoy, who was recently named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, talked with SiriusXM NFL Radio about the unusual process of navigating free agency during the coronavirus pandemic. Golf: Four-time major runner-up Sanders dies aged 86

American Doug Sanders, who was three feet away from beating Jack Nicklaus and winning the 1970 British Open at the home of golf, has died of natural causes aged 86, the PGA Tour said on Sunday. Sanders suffered the disappointment of coming so close to lifting the Claret Jug and etching his name into history. Hungarian triathlon champion who works with COVID-19 patients baptized at Easter

Akos Vanek, a former triathlon World Cup winner, works as a paramedic these days in Budapest taking patients ill with COVID-19 to hospital as Hungary fights the coronavirus crisis. Vanek, who won the 2014 Triathlon World Cup, hung up his running shoes after doing the triathlon for 22 years as he said he heard a "calling by God" to work as an ambulance crew member. King says women athletes should stay focused on fight for equality

Tennis great Billie Jean King on Saturday said that despite the myriad of setbacks facing female athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic, they should not lose sight of the need to continue their push for equality. Speaking on an online panel event titled #WeKeepPlaying hosted by King's Women's Sports Foundation and Yahoo Sports, the American said she hoped to provide comfort and encouragement to the thousands who tuned in to view it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.