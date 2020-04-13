Left Menu
Development News Edition

Table tennis-ITTF chief mulls scrapping individual world championships

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-04-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 06:59 IST
Table tennis-ITTF chief mulls scrapping individual world championships

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) chief Steve Dainton has suggested the sport's annual individual world championships be scrapped, with champions instead decided by the winners of the new "Grand Smash" mega tournaments. The world championships were held for the first time in 1926 and individual titles have been decided every year since the team events were hived off into a separate tournament in 2003.

In a wide-ranging open letter, largely addressing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sport, Dainton suggested keeping the team championships and Olympic tournaments as they were but doing away with the individuals. "The idea is simply that ... we plan to eventually have three to four 'Grand Smashes' per year," he wrote.

"These events will be equal to or larger than a world individual championships (so) we would be overstretching and confusing the calendar and market if we also have a world individual championships. "The three to four major events held on the international stage throughout each year will reach a larger audience and will perform much better than once every two years.

"From these events, we would also be able to define an individual world champion." The "Grand Smash" tournaments, with top class fields playing for purses of up to $3 million at dedicated venues, are part of the World Table Tennis initiative to make the sport more commercially successful.

Dainton said the pause to sport caused by the coronavirus crisis was an opportunity to "reflect and work on all the areas that we know have been underperforming, needed to change and adapt but were not tackled because priorities lay elsewhere". Table tennis, as with all professional sports, has taken a big hit financially from the COVID-19 shutdown and despite ITTF staff agreeing to salary cuts Dainton said more savings would be needed to keep the sport going.

"Despite some tough sacrifices needed, we will ensure that the ITTF survives this difficult period," he added. The Australian said that with the Tokyo Olympics now moved back to 2021 and the postponement of a raft of tournaments, it would probably be a couple of years before everything on the table tennis circuit settled down again.

"At this stage, we expect that only by 2022 will we see some normality return to our calendars," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

WNBA star Quigley beats NBA icon Paul in H-O-R-S-E

Allie Quigley is a three-time WNBA All-Star who knocks down 3-point shots with ease. Yet her status skyrocketed on Sunday for simply winning a game of H-O-R-S-E.The Chicago Sky star ousted 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul in the quarterfinal...

Mutineers complete bounce-back, win CDL Week 5

The Florida Mutineers opened Week 5 of the Call of Duty League with a loss in the first match of Group A play Friday. They closed the tournament Sunday as the Week 5 champion. The Mutineers topped the Minnesota RKKR 3-1 in the final Sunday,...

El Salvador's congress extends national coronavirus emergency law

El Salvadors congress on Sunday extended a national emergency law that allows the government to prolong certain health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Central American country. The extension will give la...

OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020