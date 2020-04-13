Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meeting Dalai Lama a great moment in my life: Matthew Hayden

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Matthew Hayden on Monday revealed the most special moment in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 13:01 IST
Meeting Dalai Lama a great moment in my life: Matthew Hayden
Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Matthew Hayden on Monday revealed the most special moment in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. He said that meeting Dalai Lama will always hold a special place in his heart and revealed as to when the meeting took place.

Hayden said that during the 2010 IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, he got the opportunity to meet Dalai Lama. The left-handed batsman shared a video on Twitter to talk about his favourite IPL memories and captioned the post as: "The @IPL has been a huge part of all our lives. Wanted to share my favourite #MyIPLmoment to fill the gap before live-action starts again. I would like to nominate @ImRaina to share his favourite IPL moment. Bless you, all".

"In 2010 I got the opportunity to meet Dalai Lama, it was a great moment in my life, I got the chance to meet someone so special, I still remember the match between CSK and Kings XI Punjab at Dharamsala, we needed more than 190 and we were under the pump," Hayden said in the video. "It was then that MS Dhoni walked out to the middle and started to tee off from the start, he scored 54 off just 27 balls, Suresh Raina scored 46 runs, both of them had a strike rate of over than 150 and as a result, we entered the finals," he added.

With this win, CSK entered the finals, and in the summit clash the side faced off against Mumbai Indians. CSK won the match by 22 runs to lift their first IPL title. Hayden also talked about how he took a crucial catch in the summit clash to hand CSK the win in the finals.

"My second best memory is when Mumbai Indians and CSK took on each other in the 2010 IPL finals. We all know that it is the real rivalry in IPL. My favourite moment was when Albie Morkel dismissed Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni had placed me at straight mid-off. I took a catch there to send off Pollard, and as a result, we ended up winning the tournament," Hayden said. Hayden played 32 matches in his IPL career for the Chennai Super Kings.

He scored 1107 runs at an average of 36.90 with his highest score being 93. IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29, but it was postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian FA hopes for coronavirus testing, return to training in May

Italys football federation hopes that players can be tested for the new coronavirus at the start of May to prepare for the season to restart, its president Gabriele Gravina has said. Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the c...

Japan faces higher risk of job losses, data analysis shows

Japan may see new hirings slow and job losses increase, particularly among service-sector firms struggling to cope with the intensifying pain of the coronavirus crisis, according to an analysis of survey data by a private think-tank. Dai-ic...

Shailene Woodley opens up about struggle with 'very scary physical situation' in her early 20s

American actor Shailene Woodley recently opened up about a health scare in her early 20s that got in the way of her career. According to Fox News, the 28-year-olf film producer told The New York Times, I havent spoken much about this yet pu...

Japan govt: No plans at moment to extend state of emergency to other regions

Japans government said on Monday it saw no reason at the moment to extend its state of emergency beyond Tokyo and a handful of other cities around the country.So far we have not been informed of any expert evidence suggesting that the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020