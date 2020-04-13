Sports-On this day... April 14

April 14, 1992 TENNIS - A fan puts a crown on the head of Swedish tennis great Bjorn Borg after his loss against France's Olivier Delaitre in Nice.

Borg, who won six French Open titles and Wimbledon five times between 1974-1981, retired in 1983 before attempting to make comebacks in the early 1990s. Although he was not successful, his legacy remained intact and he was a hit with the fans who turned up to watch him play.

April 14, 1999 SOCCER - Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs scores his winning goal past Arsenal captain Tony Adams in a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup semi-final.

Pouncing on a loose Arsenal pass in his own half, Giggs embarked on a solo run that saw him beat four defenders before firing the ball past the goalkeeper to win the game for 10-man United. United won the famous treble that year and Giggs' run was immortalised by the famous chant "Giggs will tear you apart again" by the United faithful.

April 14, 2000 TRIATHLON - Nick Martin, Sydney's World Cup Triathlon Dive Leader, swims near the triathlon course whilst wearing a Shark POD (Protective Ocean Device) on his back in Sydney Harbour.

Overseas Olympics competitors were worried about shark attacks during the swim leg of the triathlon after a spate of sightings in the harbour and organisers decided to deploy dive teams to ease their fears. A Shark POD's functionality is to scare sharks away by messing with their senses and an underwater diver armed with one of the devices also accompanied the triathletes during the 1.5 kilometre swim leg.

April 14, 2001 SOCCER - West Ham United midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates with his team mates after scoring the second goal in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Derby County at Upton Park.

Lampard spent his youth career and early years at West Ham before earning a 11 million pounds ($13.63 million) move to Chelsea later that year -- where he won three league titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League trophy. Lampard, who is Chelsea's top goal scorer with 211 goals, retired in 2016 after a 21-year career. He got his feet wet in management with Derby County in the second tier before taking up the role at Chelsea in 2019.

April 14, 2001 RUGBY - Leicester Tigers celebrate winning the English Premiership title for the third year in a row and their fifth title overall.

The 2000-01 season was the first campaign that had the new bonus points scoring system introduced to encourage more attacking play and Tigers won the title by eight points. They would go on to win the knockout Championship a month later, beating Bath 22-10 in the final.

April 14, 2002 SOCCER - AS Roma's Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Cannavaro of Parma challenge for the ball during their Serie A clash at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Batistuta was accidentally kicked in the face as they challenged for the ball and Cannavaro immediately signalled to the bench for the medic to treat the injured striker, who had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher after receiving treatment. Argentina held its breath, nervous that their then-top goal scorer would miss the 2002 World Cup, but he made a recovery and was picked in the squad.

April 14, 2005 BASEBALL - U.S. President George Bush throws out the first pitch for the home opener for the Washington Nationals at their temporary home in RFK Stadium in Washington.

The Nationals, originally the Montreal Expos who moved to Washington, were the first major league franchise to be based in the capital city since 1971. However, there was resistance from civic leaders who were worried the city could not afford its pledge to help build a new stadium -- Nationals Park -- which opened in 2008 at a cost of over $700 million.

April 14, 2007 BOXING - Uzbek challenger Ruslan Chagaev and Nikolai Valuev exchange punches during their World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title bout in Stuttgart.

Chagaev upset the odds to beat the taller and heavier defending champion Valuev by a majority decision after going the distance in the 12-round fight. "Before the fight everybody said that Nikolai is too tall for me to have a chance. Well, I'm smaller but I have the sting," Chagaev said after improving to 23-0-1 with 17 knockouts.

April 14, 2013 QUIDDITCH - Bowling Green State University's Sam Roitblat leaps into the air after advancing to the semi-finals during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida.

Based on the famous fictional game in the 'Harry Potter' book series, the tournament run by the International Quidditch Association (IQA) has been held in the United States every year since 2007. Unlike the fantasy world created by J.K. Rowling, the golden snitch does not fly around but is attached to the back of a snitch runner, who is allowed to do whatever is necessary to prevent the two teams' seekers from catching it.

April 14, 2016 TENNIS - Andy Murray of Britain reacts after missing a point against France's Benoit Paire at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco.

Second seed Murray dropped the opening set in the third round encounter but came back to win 2-6 7-5 7-5 to advance. Murray fell in the semi-finals, losing to Rafa Nadal in three sets. However, Murray would go on to win Wimbledon as well as the Olympic gold in Rio that year to surge ahead in the rankings, eventually becoming the first British man to become world number one.

($1 = 0.8073 pounds) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.