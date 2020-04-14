Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trail Blazers video analyst/coach Cooper dies at 32

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 04:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 04:47 IST
Trail Blazers video analyst/coach Cooper dies at 32

Portland Trail Blazers video analyst and player development coach Zach Cooper died unexpectedly last Thursday, multiple media outlets reported Monday. He was 32. The Trail Blazers haven't revealed the cause of death.

Cooper joined the club in September. "This is a heartbreaking loss for the entire Trail Blazers family," Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said in a statement. "Zach was a positive spirit, a tireless worker and an outstanding teacher. My prayers go out to his family and all who loved him."

Portland coach Terry Stotts also was reeling from the news. "I am devastated by the news of Zach's passing," Stotts said in a statement. "He was a valued member of staff, but more importantly, he was an outstanding young man who everyone loved and appreciated. Words cannot adequately express my sadness for such a loss."

Cooper spent the previous two seasons working for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

The International Monetary Fund IMF and the World Bank are providing emergency funds to developing and low-income countries across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Following is a list of cou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains

Asian stocks were set for a modest bounce on Tuesday as U.S. stock futures edged higher, although fears the coronavirus could drag on the global economy for months are likely to temper investor confidence.E-Mini futures for the SP 500 nudge...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Shes got everything you want Ionescu to shine in WNBA draftOregons Sabrina Ionescu is set to seize the spotlight in Fridays virtual WNBA draft, as players and coaches stay behind closed ...

Soccer-Brazilian football not likely to restart any time soon: CBF

The chance of Brazilian football restarting in May is more of a hope than an expectation, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF said on Monday. Brazilian football was suspended last month because of the spread of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020