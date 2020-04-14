Left Menu
Ashwin reveals the misconception he had about cricket while growing up!

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday revealed the misconception he had about cricket while growing up.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin . Image Credit: ANI

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday revealed the misconception he had about cricket while growing up. The International Cricket Council had posted a tweet, asking everyone to reveal the misconception they had about cricket growing up.

To this Ashwin replied: "That all cricketers had aerated drinks to regain lost energy and keep good health". Ashwin was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand in February this year.

The off-spinner played just one match in the series and went on to take three wickets in it. India ended up losing the series 0-2, but the side is still at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwin would have been in action for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29.

However, the tournament was postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

