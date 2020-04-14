French Grand Prix decision expected in days - organisers

French Grand Prix decision expected in days - organisersPTI | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:59 IST
A decision on whether to go ahead with June's French Formula One Grand Prix behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event will be made in the coming days, organisers said. The grand prix scheduled for June 28 is the first race on the revised Formula One world championship calendar with nine races already scrapped or suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Following French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement Sunday that the lockdown in France will be extended until May 11 and public gatherings banned until mid-July, a spokesman for the race organisers told AFP that they "have been studying all scenarios" including postponement or staging the event behind closed doors. F1 sports director Ross Brawn said last week he could envisage the start of the F1 season in Europe in July with a race excluding the public.
