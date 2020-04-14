Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Nathan Lyon 'disappointed' over cancelled Hampshire deal

Australian bowler Nathan Lyon on Tuesday admitted that he was "pretty disappointed" after his contract with English county club Hampshire was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:36 IST
Australia's Nathan Lyon 'disappointed' over cancelled Hampshire deal
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. Image Credit: ANI

Australian bowler Nathan Lyon on Tuesday admitted that he was "pretty disappointed" after his contract with English county club Hampshire was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. Lyon was slated to represent Hampshire in County Championship this year, however, his stint was called off last week due to COVID-19.

"Pretty disappointing that I wasn't able to get over to Hampshire and be part of that amazing club over there, play a lot of county cricket and hopefully help them on the way to a championship. But that's not meant to be," Lyon said in a video conference. "I've got a good relationship with the club. They've got some unbelievable facilities there to train with and I feel my game could go to a couple of new levels if I was able to spend some time over there during the county season," he added.

Earlier in the year, Lyon scripted his first-five wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game as he has a total of 390 wickets in Test cricket. Lyon was last seen in action in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Idled day workers may slip though Turkey's cash safety net

Countless Turkish day workers risk falling through a financial safety net is set up to support those idled due to the coronavirus outbreak, as authorities in Ankara scramble for funds to stretch it more widely.COVID-19 cases in Turkey have ...

Accountant loses Rs 92,000 to online fraudsters while trying to buy liquor

Hyderabad, Apr 14 PTI An accountant at a private firm lost Rs 92,000 to online fraudsters while trying to buy liquor after they lured him to make payment on the promise of delivering it to his home during the lockdown period, police said on...

Army doctor involved in anti-COVID operations tests positive

An Indian Army Doctor involved in the anti-COVID-19 operations has tested positive for Coronavirus taking the tally of infected person in the 1.3 million-strong force to five. The Army doctor is posted in the national capital as part of the...

Disney+ Hotstar Premium to launch all 31 seasons of 'The Simpsons'

After its successful launch in India, Disney Hotstar is set to bring all the 31 seasons of iconic show The Simpsons. Created by Matt Groening, globally recognized as a pioneering animator, The Simpsons made its debut in 1989 and is the lon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020