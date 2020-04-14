Left Menu
COVID-19 impact: AFC extends postponement of all football matches and competitions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:20 IST
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday decided to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFC had earlier announced the postponement of all the football matches to be held in March and April due to the global health crisis. "Following the continued preventive measures and travel restrictions put in place by several Governments, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided today to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice," the AFC said in a statement.

"As one of the first Confederations in world football to undertake precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the latest decision reinforces the AFC's commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, participating teams, officials, fans and all stakeholders." The AFC said it has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and had earlier postponed its matches in March and April after holding a series of emergency meetings in Delhi, Doha, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. "The AFC will also continue to engage and consult with the Participating Member Associations in the AFC Club Competitions and will explore all possible options in order to complete the 2020 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Group Stages," it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the death of more than 1,00,000 people globally while nearly 2 million have been infected by the dreaded virus..

