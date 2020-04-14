Nathan Lyon reveals moment which he was unable to watch in 'The Test'

Australian spin wizard Nathan Lyon on Tuesday revealed that there are moments in the documentary series -- 'The Test' -- that he found so confronting and was compelled to leave the room instead of watching the show. The moment was the heartfelt speech of the off-spinner while presenting the Baggy Green Cap to debutant Travis Head before the start of Australia's 2018 series against Pakistan in the UAE.

Head had previously played alongside Lyon for South Australia. The 32-year-old veteran became overwhelmed by emotion as he referred to Head as his 'little brother' in episode two of the documentary.

"It was actually quite hard to watch it back, I was sitting in the lounge with my partner Emma and I had to get up and walk away because I knew what was happening," cricket.com.au quoted Lyon as saying. "Obviously that was a pretty special moment, probably up there with one of the proudest moments of my career to be honest," he added.

Lyon is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game as he has a total of 390 wickets in Test cricket. Earlier in the year, Lyon scripted his first-five wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Lyon was last seen in action in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

