Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nathan Lyon reveals moment which he was unable to watch in 'The Test'

Australian spin wizard Nathan Lyon on Tuesday revealed that there are moments in the documentary series -- 'The Test' -- that he found so confronting and was compelled to leave the room instead of watching the show.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:32 IST
Nathan Lyon reveals moment which he was unable to watch in 'The Test'
Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Australian spin wizard Nathan Lyon on Tuesday revealed that there are moments in the documentary series -- 'The Test' -- that he found so confronting and was compelled to leave the room instead of watching the show. The moment was the heartfelt speech of the off-spinner while presenting the Baggy Green Cap to debutant Travis Head before the start of Australia's 2018 series against Pakistan in the UAE.

Head had previously played alongside Lyon for South Australia. The 32-year-old veteran became overwhelmed by emotion as he referred to Head as his 'little brother' in episode two of the documentary.

"It was actually quite hard to watch it back, I was sitting in the lounge with my partner Emma and I had to get up and walk away because I knew what was happening," cricket.com.au quoted Lyon as saying. "Obviously that was a pretty special moment, probably up there with one of the proudest moments of my career to be honest," he added.

Lyon is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game as he has a total of 390 wickets in Test cricket. Earlier in the year, Lyon scripted his first-five wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Lyon was last seen in action in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Retail trade has lost Rs 3.15 lakh cr during lockdown; but support PM on extension: CAIT

The retail trade has suffered a loss of Rs 3.15 lakh crore during the lockdown, the Confederation of All India Traders CAIT said on Tuesday, even as it strongly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modis move to extend the curbs to fight coron...

FinMin holds review meeting with banks; asks them to extend help within prudential norms

Finance Ministry on Monday held a review meeting with the heads of public sector banks, and instructed them to extend all possible help to all sectors of the economy within prudential guidelines to tide over the crisis following COVID-19 ou...

Reports: Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died after a long battle with an illness, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. He was 63. His death was reportedly unrelated to COVID-19. According to the New York Post, Steinbrenner died at ...

Doctors worry as populous Indian state struggles with coronavirus tests

Doctors say authorities in Indias West Bengal state are slowing down the detection of coronavirus cases with a cumbersome, bureaucratic testing process that is putting health workers at risk.Experts have flagged inadequate testing as a conc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020