Left Menu
Development News Edition

EHF announces new dates for EuroHockey under 18 Championship

The European Hockey Federation (EHF) on Tuesday announced the new dates and venues for the EuroHockey Under 18 Championships 2021.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:20 IST
EHF announces new dates for EuroHockey under 18 Championship
EHF Logo (Image: EuroHockey's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The European Hockey Federation (EHF) on Tuesday announced the new dates and venues for the EuroHockey Under 18 Championships 2021. The showpiece event will be an Under-19 tournament for the year 2021.

The Boy's Championship will take place from July 18 to July 24 in Kazan, Russia while the Boy's Championship II will take place in Vienna Austria. Similarly, the Girl's Championship will take place from July 18 to July 24 in Kazan, while the Girl's Championship II will take place in Zurich Switzerland.

"All the teams are prequalified in the same division as 2020, however, we will wait to announce the qualified teams until after the nations have re-entered for 2021. We are making direct contact with the Member Associations this week," the apex body said in an official statement. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events across the globe are either postponed or stand cancelled.

On March 24, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the Olympics were postponed by a year. The Tokyo Olympic Games were originally slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will now commence from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed in J-K

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday announced that schools, colleges, universities in the Union Territory will continue to be closed. Schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions ...

U.S. EXIM bank halts export finance support for medical equipment

The U.S. Export-Import Bank of the United States said on Tuesday it was temporarily withdrawing all financing support for exports of critical medical equipment and supplies needed to fight the coronavirus, including respirators, face shield...

France becomes fourth country to pass the 15,000 coronavirus death toll

France officially registered more than 15,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, while the rate of increase of fatalities is sligh...

Turkish minister's resignation exposes tensions in Erdogan's AKP

The political fallout from Turkeys rushed coronavirus lockdown at the weekend has exposed tensions at the top of President Tayyip Erdogans AK Party after he rejected the resignation of his interior minister. Suleyman Soylu submitted his res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020