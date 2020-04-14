EHF announces new dates for EuroHockey under 18 Championship

The European Hockey Federation (EHF) on Tuesday announced the new dates and venues for the EuroHockey Under 18 Championships 2021. The showpiece event will be an Under-19 tournament for the year 2021.

The Boy's Championship will take place from July 18 to July 24 in Kazan, Russia while the Boy's Championship II will take place in Vienna Austria. Similarly, the Girl's Championship will take place from July 18 to July 24 in Kazan, while the Girl's Championship II will take place in Zurich Switzerland.

"All the teams are prequalified in the same division as 2020, however, we will wait to announce the qualified teams until after the nations have re-entered for 2021. We are making direct contact with the Member Associations this week," the apex body said in an official statement. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events across the globe are either postponed or stand cancelled.

On March 24, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the Olympics were postponed by a year. The Tokyo Olympic Games were originally slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will now commence from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.