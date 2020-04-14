Left Menu
Dhoni is the best finisher: Michael Hussey

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey believes that Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'unbelievable power' makes him the greatest finisher of all time.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:42 IST
Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey believes that Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'unbelievable power' makes him the greatest finisher of all time. Hussey, who shared the dressing room with the former Indian skipper for seven years during the Indian Premier League, feels that Dhoni's mental toughness made opposition captains blink first under pressure.

"In my mind, he is the best finisher of all time. That is maybe a little controversial because there have been some great finishers over time, but he had the mental capability of knowing what the opposition would try to do, and then stay cool and calm in that high-pressure situation," Hussey said in a videocast posted by ESPNcricinfo. "He'd be cooler than the opposition, he'd make the opposition captain blink first by bowling the better bowler in the second-last over," he added.

Dhoni has often finished the match with a six. The wicket-keeper batsman is famous for hitting the six on the concluding ball of the innings. Hussey said that Dhoni has the self-belief that he can hit sixes when required. "The other thing he has that not many other finishers have is unbelievable power. He knows when he needs to clear the ropes, and he can do it. I didn't have that kind of belief in myself," said Hussey.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). During his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. (ANI)

