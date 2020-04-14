Left Menu
Report: Prescott to skip offseason program absent deal

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:56 IST
Quarterback Dak Prescott won't be participating in the Dallas Cowboys' virtual offseason program, which can begin on Monday, without a new contract, Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday. According to the report, Prescott would not have shown up at the team's facilities for the traditional program without a contract extension, and that won't change with all NFL programs moving online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed Monday to a format for virtual offseason programs, with teams allowed to conduct classroom instruction, workouts and non-football education programs, with everything completely voluntary. With a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys can begin their program Monday. Teams with returning head coaches can begin April 27. Programs can run through May 15.

The Cowboys gave Prescott, 26, the non-exclusive franchise tag before he could become a free agent in March, preventing him from negotiating with any other teams and assigning him on a $33 million salary for 2020. He and the team have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension, or Prescott will be locked into the one-year deal and again approach free agency next March. The sides reportedly resumed negotiations in late March, but it's unclear if there is motivation to complete a deal before the offseason program begins.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott set career highs in 2019, his fourth NFL season, with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. --Field Level Media

