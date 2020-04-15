Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wisconsin LB Baun informs teams of diluted sample

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:55 IST
Wisconsin LB Baun informs teams of diluted sample

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun informed NFL teams in a letter this week that he tested positive for a diluted sample at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. A diluted sample is a possible warning sign to teams that Baun was attempting to mask other substances in his system. Baun, who is considered undersized by some, said he was drinking excessive amounts of water to get his weight up.

Baun weighed 242 pounds at the Senior Bowl in January and 238 in Indianapolis at the combine. "Zack was genuinely confused, upset and embarrassed by the results given the fact that the 'dilute' was the result of him drinking significant amounts of water before his weigh-in (the urine test occurred immediately thereafter)," the letter, obtained and released by NFL Network, reads. "Zack would welcome the opportunity to speak with any of you about this directly at your convenience...in fact, he'd be excited to do so."

The previous Collective Bargaining Agreement rated a diluted urine sample as a strike against the player. However, the new CBA doesn't hold the result against players. Baun is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media.

ESPN ranks Baun third among linebackers. Baun had 75 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 12.5 sacks in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF chief economist says 100 countries seek pandemic aid; more resources may be needed

The International Monetary Funds 1 trillion in lending capacity is quite substantial to help members deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but further resources may be needed as the full brunt of the crisis reaches developing countries, its c...

Former aide accuses Biden of sexual assault, campaign denies it

A former aide to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has in several media interviews accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago when he was a U.S. senator, an assertion that Bidens campaign has strongly den...

Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases

Iraq has suspended the licence of the Reuters news agency after it published a story saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than officially reported.Iraqs media regulator said it was revoking Reuters licence...

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020