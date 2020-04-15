Left Menu
T-Wolves, Wizards advance to NBA 2K Spring 16 final

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 08:09 IST
T-Wolves, Wizards advance to NBA 2K Spring 16 final

In a rematch of last year's NBA 2K League final, T-Wolves Gaming escaped with two tight victories and a 2-0 decision against 76ers GC on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Spring 16 exhibition tournament. Wizards District Gaming defeated Warriors Gaming Squad 2-1 in the other semifinal to set up a championship-match showdown with the T-Wolves on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The 76ers had a chance to steal the opening game of their semifinal, but Michael "USERPICK" Albiter missed a 3-point attempt that would have given them the lead with 11 seconds left. The T-Wolves' Michael "BearDaBeast" Key followed with a transition dunk with 6.5 seconds to go for a 65-62 lead, and the reigning league champs held on for a 65-64 win. The T-Wolves completed their sweep with a 72-68 victory over the 76ers. The T-Wolves beat the 76ers in five games last August to win the 2019 NBA 2K League championship.

In the second semifinal, the Wizards won the opener 71-49. The Warriors then won the second game 61-47, getting 26 points apiece from Charles "CB13" Bostwick and Alex "Bsmoove" Reese plus 20 rebounds from Malik "Slaughter" Leisinger. The finale was a three-point game until the final seconds, but the Wizards emerged with a 69-63 victory. John "JBM" Mascone scored 37 points in the third game for the Wizards, who received 12 points and 13 rebounds from Ryan "Dayfri" Conger.

The last quarterfinal match was played earlier Tuesday, with the Warriors sweeping Hawks Talon GC 2-0. The Warriors won the opener 74-53 behind 26 points and 10 assists from CB13, then earned a tight 71-67 decision to seal the series. The 16-team, online exhibition Spring 16 event was organized by Hornets Venom GT to keep clubs active with the start of the NBA 2K League season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

