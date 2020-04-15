Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matt Henry's contract with Kent Cricket mutually withdraw due to COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:58 IST
Matt Henry's contract with Kent Cricket mutually withdraw due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry's contract with Kent Cricket for the first seven matches of this season's County Championship has been mutually withdrawn due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old seamer was set to join Kent for a second stint after having played for the club in 2018 but a cricket shutdown in UK until May 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak meant he will no longer will be able to play for the club this season.

"Kent Cricket can confirm that New Zealand International Matt Henry will no longer be joining the Club for the first seven County Championship matches of 2020," the club said in a statement. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disruption to the official start of the 2020 county cricket season, both the Club and player have decided to cancel plans which would have seen Henry return to Kent for a second time." Henry thus became the fourth cricketer after Nathan Lyon, Cheteshwar Pujara and Michael Neser to miss out on a stint in county cricket this year due to the deadly disease.

Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "Once the decision was announced by the ECB that there would be no cricket until at least the end of May it became inevitable the Matt would not be returning to Kent this season. "The Club continues to enjoy a good relationship with Matt. He has many friends here and the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received when we announced he would return in 2020 is a measure of Matt himself: he’s a fantastic person on and off the cricket field.

"We'd like to thank Matt for his understanding in difficult circumstances. Hopefully another opportunity will arise in the near future which will allow him to join us once again." PTI ATK SSC SSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Oil in the age of coronavirus: a U.S. shale bust like no other

Texas oilman Mike Shellman has kept his MCA Petroleum Corp going for four decades, drilling wells through booms and busts and always selling his crude to U.S. oil refiners.But now the second-generation oilman has abandoned drilling any new ...

Autodesk Invests in Aurigo Software to Bolster Construction Technology Offering for Owners

Autodesk investment in Aurigo demonstrates confidence in resiliency of the construction industry, and will provide both public and private owners with a single end-to-end solution for the entire construction project lifecycle AUSTIN, Texas...

China cuts medium-term borrowing costs to record low, steps up pandemic battle

Chinas central bank on Wednesday stepped up policy support for its embattled economy, cutting a key rate to a record-low and reducing the amount banks must hold as reserves by around 28 billion as the coronavirus crisis slammed the brakes o...

Connecting Heartfully in a Time of Social Distancing: A LIFEcast by Daaji

HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Todays world seems to be filled with uncertainty, isolation, and panic. It is a critical time for the world to grapple with the pandemic and everyone needs to play a key role in stopping it fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020