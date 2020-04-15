Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Yankees' co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies from 'longstanding health issue'

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of professional sports, died at the age of 63 from a "longstanding health issue", the team said on Tuesday. Steinbrenner inherited the team along with his brother a decade ago and was in his 13th season as a general partner, seeing the Bronx Bombers win the World Series in 2009. Baseball: League employees, families invited to COVID-19 test study

Major League Baseball employees and their families were invited to participate in an independent community testing study for COVID-19 in order to gauge the presence of the disease in the United States, a league source confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday. The study, headed up by the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, will use antibody tests separate from those healthcare providers commonly use to diagnose the disease. Spain's Cabrera Bello still stuck in Florida

Unable to return home, Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello is still hunkered down in Florida one month after the PGA Tour suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I know the end of the tunnel is somewhere, but I just don't know where it is," Cabrera Bello said in an interview published Monday on the PGA Tour's website. Two-time Cup winner Versteeg retires

Two-time Stanley Cup champion winger Kris Versteeg made his retirement official on Tuesday, confirming the end of an 11-year career. Versteeg, who turns 34 in May, played in six games this season for the Rockford Icehogs, the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, and then played in two games with Slovakian team Nitra MHC with his brother, before the Slovakian season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Confident McIlroy favorite to win fall Masters

There's room on the Rory McIlroy completing the career Grand Slam wagon in 2020, but hurry up, space is getting limited. The Masters is the only remaining check mark on McIlroy's career slam. NBA's Silver, NFL's Goodell among those advising Trump on sports restart

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NFL chief Roger Goodell and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban are among the 14 sports figures advising the U.S. government on when to resume with sporting events, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. The NBA postponed its season last month when it learned that one of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus and other leagues quickly followed suit, bringing a halt to the professional sports calendar. Report: Prescott to skip offseason program absent deal

Quarterback Dak Prescott won't be participating in the Dallas Cowboys' virtual offseason program, which can begin on Monday, without a new contract, Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday. According to the report, Prescott would not have shown up at the team's facilities for the traditional program without a contract extension, and that won't change with all NFL programs moving online due to the coronavirus pandemic. PGA Championship could be held without fans

Even if no fans are present, the PGA of America plans to go ahead with the PGA Championship this summer. The event, originally scheduled for May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park, previously was postponed until Aug. 6-9 at the same San Francisco course. Whether or not galleries will be there to cheer the golfers remains an uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Motor racing: Larson dropped by team over racial slur

Kyle Larson was dropped by his team Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday, after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. "After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the team said in a statement. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. Time running out on hopes for full season, says MLS

Major League Soccer is still planning to play a full season but said on Tuesday that it could soon run out of available dates due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. MLS had been planning and hoping for a mid-May return having shut down the season on March 12 after just two weeks.

