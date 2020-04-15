Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enforced break from cricket amid COVID-19 has come as a shock, admits Tom Curran

England pacer Tom Curran has admitted that an enforced break from cricket due to the coronavirus has indeed come as a shock to the system. However, he also admitted that he is utilising the time to refresh mentally.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:46 IST
Enforced break from cricket amid COVID-19 has come as a shock, admits Tom Curran
England pacer Tom Curran . Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Tom Curran has admitted that an enforced break from cricket due to the coronavirus has indeed come as a shock to the system. However, he also admitted that he is utilising the time to refresh mentally. If the COVID-19 lockdown was not in force, Tom Curran would have been in action for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It is strange, to be honest. I think we play so much now, you're just used to rolling on from one thing to the next. Sport is a big part of our lives but in the grand scheme of things it is not the end of the world for us compared to some of the other things going on around the world," ESPNCricinfo quoted Tom Curran as saying. "For the last four or five years, it has been cricket non-stop, all the year-round. I think for everyone to be stuck indoors and not playing is a shock to the system, everyone is missing it. It is a shock to all of us, players, people involved in the sport, fans, and lovers of the sport. It is a shock to the system but what we are going through is nothing in the grand scheme of things," he added.

Tom also admitted that the chances of getting a break like this are very less so each player needs to utilise it properly. "I'm using it as a time to get refreshed mentally. It is a terrible time of course, but we seldom get a break like this in what would be the middle of our summer. We are trying to stay positive so that when we do come back we're in a good position to kick on mentally and physically for the years to come," Tom said.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had also announced measures to protect jobs, including salary cuts "ranging between 25 percent to 10 percent". Earlier, the board decided to suspend all professional cricket till May 28 due to COVID-19.

The UK has so far recorded 12,107 deaths as a result of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

French anti-crisis package to cost 110 bln euros - finance minister

The French government has hiked the expected cost of its measures to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis to 110 billion euros 120.6 billion, its finance minister said on Wednesday. We are going to go from 45 billion euros in ...

Low-key celebrations for North Korea's founder in face of virus

North Korea marked the anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il Sung in subdued fashion Wednesday, with mask-wearing citizens placing flowers before his statue in Pyongyang as the country imposes strict anti-coronavirus measures. The ...

Hindalco shares zoom 9 pc after Aleris deal

Shares of Hindalco on Wednesday advanced nearly 9 per cent after the USD 2.8 billion acquisition of Aleris by its wholly-owned US subsidiary Novelis Inc. The scrip jumped 8.91 per cent to Rs 123.95 on the BSE.On the NSE, it climbed 8.96 per...

U.S. may need to extend social distancing for virus until 2022, study says

The United States may need to endure social distancing measures adopted during the coronavirus outbreak until 2022, according to researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health. The study comes as more than 2,200 people died in the Unite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020