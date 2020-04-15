On this day, Vivian Richards hit 56-ball Test century

On this day in 1986, former West Indies legendary batsman Vivian Richards smashed a ton in 56-ball against England in a Test match. After getting out on 26 runs in the first innings, Richards played a quickfire knock 110* off 58 balls and guided the side to reach 246/2 and declared the innings at Antigua Recreation Ground in St John's, Antigua.

This was the fastest longest format century at that time. Later on, New Zealand opener Brandon McCullum broke the record after hitting a ton in 54-ball against Australia in Christchurch. The home side posted a giant target of 401 against England to win the game. The lethal pace attack of Windies led by Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Michael Holding and Roger Harper.

Harper scalped three wickets while others bagged two wickets each. England was bundled out at 170 in 79.1 overs. The English team faced a 240-run loss in the final Test of the series. The Caribbean team clinched the series 5-0 under the leadership of Richards. Sixty-eight-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players in cricket. He was the vital cog in Windies' invincible lineup during the 1980s. Richards had scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches and he managed to register 6,721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.