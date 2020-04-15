Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Baseball: League employees, families invited to COVID-19 test study

Major League Baseball employees and their families were invited to participate in an independent community testing study for COVID-19 in order to gauge the presence of the disease in the United States, a league source confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday. The study, headed up by the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, will use antibody tests separate from those healthcare providers commonly use to diagnose the disease. On this day: Born April 16, 1947: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, American basketball player

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is often overlooked in the debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time as names like Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant dominate the discussion. Abdul-Jabbar, however, undoubtedly deserves his place in the pantheon of the game's greats. Darts: PDC takes video route with home competition announcement

The world's top darts players will take part in a 32-night competition from within their own homes to entertain fans starved of live sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has said. All players with a PDC tour card can participate in the event, which will be launched on Friday and made available to fans via video calls from the competitors' homes, it added in a statement https://www.pdc.tv/darts-pdc-home-tour-launch-live-sport. Confident McIlroy favorite to win fall Masters

There's room on the Rory McIlroy completing the career Grand Slam wagon in 2020, but hurry up, space is getting limited. The Masters is the only remaining check mark on McIlroy's career slam. NBA's Silver, NFL's Goodell among those advising Trump on sports restart

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NFL chief Roger Goodell and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban are among the 14 sports figures advising the U.S. government on when to resume with sporting events, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. The NBA postponed its season last month when it learned that one of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus and other leagues quickly followed suit, bringing a halt to the professional sports calendar. Report: Prescott to skip offseason program absent deal

Quarterback Dak Prescott won't be participating in the Dallas Cowboys' virtual offseason program, which can begin on Monday, without a new contract, Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday. According to the report, Prescott would not have shown up at the team's facilities for the traditional program without a contract extension, and that won't change with all NFL programs moving online due to the coronavirus pandemic. PGA Championship could be held without fans

Even if no fans are present, the PGA of America plans to go ahead with the PGA Championship this summer. The event, originally scheduled for May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park, previously was postponed until Aug. 6-9 at the same San Francisco course. Whether or not galleries will be there to cheer the golfers remains an uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mayock 'excited' about QBs, has eyes on WR in draft

With two first-round picks and Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota as their top two quarterbacks, the Las Vegas Raiders appear in the eyes of many to be prime candidates to go for a quarterback at this month's draft. However, general manager Mike Mayock tried to downplay that chatter on Tuesday, saying on a conference call he likes what he has behind center. Motor racing: Larson dropped by team over racial slur

Kyle Larson was dropped by his team Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday, after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. "After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the team said in a statement. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. Time running out on hopes for full season, says MLS

Major League Soccer is still planning to play a full season but said on Tuesday that it could soon run out of available dates due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. MLS had been planning and hoping for a mid-May return having shut down the season on March 12 after just two weeks.

