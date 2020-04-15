Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murali Vijay dubs CSK as special side in IPL

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:33 IST
Murali Vijay dubs CSK as special side in IPL

Veteran opening batsman Murali Vijay on Wednesday described his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings as a special team in the T20 league with "legends of world cricket" forming a part of it. "CSK is a very very special team. The kind of players, who came aboard right from the first auction, you name it, they are legends of world cricket," Vijay, who spent five seasons with the team from 2009-13 in his first stint before re-joining it in 2018, was quoted as saying by the CSK website. "It was a great honour for us youngsters to step into the dressing room and rub shoulders with some of the legends. You get to learn a lot of things by watching them and being around them," the right- hander said about his early days in the franchise.

The 36-year-old, who has played for India in 61 Tests, the last being in 2018, was a part of all the three IPL-winning campaigns of CSK. "Twenty20 was a new format in 2008/09, and I guess my game was suited for white ball cricket when I started. I kind of enjoyed it when the opportunity came to me. I was ready up and going," he said.

"The team atmosphere was such that you want to contribute because everyone plays with such energy and intensity. The competition was very high." The IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar resulting in various events being cancelled or postponed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and bas...

China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined, they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people millions beg...

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vaccine

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called a donors conference for May 4 to fund the creation and global deployment of a vaccine against the novel coronavirusA vaccine is our collective best shot at beating the virus...

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead

Spains daily death toll from the coronavirus fell on Wednesday to 523, after posting a one-day rise, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,579, the health ministry saidThe number of new confirmed infections in the country, one of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020