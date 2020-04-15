Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ricky Ponting reveals fastest-spell faced by him in cricketing career

After having talked about the best over he had faced earlier, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday revealed the fastest-spell of bowling he had to negotiate in his cricketing career.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:45 IST
Ricky Ponting reveals fastest-spell faced by him in cricketing career
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Image Credit: ANI

After having talked about the best over he had faced earlier, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday revealed the fastest-spell of bowling he had to negotiate in his cricketing career. Taking to Twitter Ponting said that former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's 1999 spell in Perth was the fastest bowling he had ever faced in his career. The Rawalpindi Express bowled at blistering pace touching 150 kmph throughout that spell.

"Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I'd faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I'd ever faced and trust me Justin wasn't backing up too far at the other end," Ponting tweeted. Earlier, Ponting had opened up about the best over he ever faced in international cricket.

He named former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff as the one who bowled the toughest over he had to face during the 2005 Ashes. During the second Test at Edgbaston, Flintoff troubled Ponting in the entire over, and took his wicket with the final delivery.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats. No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

He played his last Test in 2012. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game with 13,378 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and bas...

China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined, they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people millions beg...

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vaccine

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called a donors conference for May 4 to fund the creation and global deployment of a vaccine against the novel coronavirusA vaccine is our collective best shot at beating the virus...

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead

Spains daily death toll from the coronavirus fell on Wednesday to 523, after posting a one-day rise, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,579, the health ministry saidThe number of new confirmed infections in the country, one of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020