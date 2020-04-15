Soccer-England great Greaves returns home after hospital stay

England goalscoring great Jimmy Greaves has returned home after spending a week in hospital, his family said on Wednesday. Greaves, 80, has been in poor health since he suffered a stroke five years ago. There was no suggestion he had any symptoms related to the new coronavirus.

"We are delighted to let you all know that Jimmy is now back at home recuperating with his wife Irene," said a post on his official Facebook page. "He has been very ill and we are hoping he will be fine going forward."

Greaves's record of 357 goals in the English top flight remains unbeaten nearly half a century since he retired as a professional. He is also Tottenham Hotspur's top scorer. The forward also netted 44 goals in 57 games for England, making him the country's fourth highest scorer behind Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

