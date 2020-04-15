Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou injures knee ligament

PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:13 IST
Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou injures knee ligament

Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou damaged a ligament in his left knee after the club returned to training amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club said Wednesday. Dortmund said Zagadou injured the lateral collateral ligament while training, but didn't give further details.

German clubs have resumed training but they have kept players working in small groups. “Over the coming weeks, the France (under-21) international will work intensively with the club's rehab coaches in a bid to return to fitness and — provided that the corona pandemic allows for it — help his team in the remainder of the season,” Dortmund said in a statement.

Zagadou was a bench player for Dortmund at the beginning of the season but became a regular starter in November. He played both legs in Dortmund's 3-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula E launches esports 'Race at Home' challenge

Formula E launched an esports Race at Home Challenge series on Wednesday involving regular race drivers and gamers in the absence of any real track action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-electric series follows other championships, su...

Notre-Dame's great bell to toll once again on anniversary of fire

A year on from the inferno that gutted Notre-Dame de Paris and stunned the world, the cathedrals great bell will ring out on Wednesday evening, as a mark of the buildings resilience and that of the medics battling Frances coronavirus epidem...

Saudi king approves more private sector coronavirus crisis aid

Saudi Arabias King Salman has approved an additional package of measures to help the private sector deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, its finance minister said.The package includes 50 billion riyals 266 million to a...

Iran says world learning US 'kills people' after WHO move

Iran said Wednesday the world is learning that the United States kills people, after President Donald Trump suspended US funding for the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has accused the UN body of covering up t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020