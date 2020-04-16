Byron, Hill lead favorites for Sunday's eNASCAR race

William Byron and Timmy Hill, winners of the past two eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event, are the betting favorites heading into Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at a virtual Richmond (Va.) Raceway. According to PointsBet, Byron is on top of the board at +300, with Hill next at +320.

The 10 favorites, per BetOnline.ag, are: William Byron, +225

Timmy Hill, +500 Garrett Smithley, +1000

Dale Earnhardt Jr., +1200 Denny Hamlin, +1200

John Hunter Nemechek, +1400 Alex Bowman, +1600

Parker Kligerman, +1600 Landon Cassill, +1800

Matt DiBenedetto, +2000 In the most recent eNASCAR event, the Food City Showdown at a virtual Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on April 5, Byron pulled out a win over Nemechek, Hill, Hamlin and DiBenedetto.

Hill passed Byron late in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 to win the March 29 event at virtual Texas Motor Speedway. The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series began March 22 with Hamlin passing Earnhardt on the final lap to win the Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

The online video-game competition is helping keep drivers and fans engaged with the NASCAR Cup Series, like all major U.S. sports competitions, shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. --Field Level Media

