NTSB: Halladay was performing stunts when plane crashed

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 06:45 IST
Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay was performing extreme and acrobatic stunts and had a high amount of amphetamines in his system when he fatally crashed his small plane into the water on the west coast of Florida in 2017, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday. Multiple media outlets, including the Philadelphia Inquirer, reported details of the NTSB's findings.

The former star pitcher died of blunt force trauma and drowning, according to the NTSB, when the plane crashed north of the Tampa Bay area on Nov. 7, 2017. He was 40 years old. Halladay's plane, an Icon A5, was in a deep nosedive when it slammed into shallow water in what is known as Sand Bay, according to the report. At least three witnesses expressed shock to NTSB investigators over what they viewed the day of the crash.

The report said Halladay took off behind his home in Odessa, Fla., about 15 minutes before the crash and was flying at 105 mph at just 11 feet above the water when he began performing maneuvers. Witness David Sharp saw the plane flying just 12 to 14 feet above water when he spotted it from his backyard in New Port Richey, Fla. He told investigators he was stunned to see a plane flying that low.

Witness Fred Gruden saw the plane from his New Port Richey home and was surprised to see it going into steep climbs and dives. Allan Dopirak, a witness who was fishing near the coast of New Port Richey, said the plane was flying "really close" to homes.

The report detailed that Halladay's amphetamine levels were about 10 times above therapeutic levels, and that he had a high level of morphine in his system. The NTSB report said the sleep aid zolpidem (also known as Ambien), an anti-depressant fluoxetine and the muscle-relaxant baclofen were in Halladay's system.

The report listed that the use of such medicines come with warnings about operating heavy machinery or driving. Also, the NTSB report revealed information about Halladay's medical history: "During a visit in September 2015, the pilot's primary care physician notes a history of substance abuse with inpatient rehab treatment in 2013 and another from January-March in 2015. At the time, the pilot had been abusing opioids and benzodiazepines."

Halladay's younger sister, Heather, was reached for comment by ESPN. "It happened. I can't take it back for him," she told ESPN. "I know what type of person my brother was and that's all that really matters to me. I do miss him like crazy and that's what this all brings up."

Halladay, an eight-time All-Star, went 203-105 in 16 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Philadelphia Phillies (2010-13). He compiled a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts in 416 games (390 starts). He tossed 67 complete games, including 20 shutouts.

In Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series, he pitched the second no-hitter in postseason history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 while striking out eight and walking one. Halladay tossed a perfect game against the Marlins earlier in 2010, fanning 11 in a 1-0 victory, and he went on to win the NL Cy Young Award that year. He won the American League Cy Young Award for the Blue Jays in 2003.

Halladay was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019. --Field Level Media

