Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hornets' Biyombo donates COVID-19 supplies to DR Congo

PTI | Losaltos | Updated: 16-04-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 09:18 IST
Hornets' Biyombo donates COVID-19 supplies to DR Congo

Charlotte Hornets player Bismack Biyombo has donated $1 million in surgical masks and hazardous materials suits through his charity to his native DR Congo. The supplies include four containers filled with 10,000 face masks and 780 protective hazmat suits to help in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's battle against the worldwide new coronavirus, The Bismack Biyombo Foundation announced on Wednesday.

"We have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude. Seeing my home country suffer in this capacity is devastating," said Biyombo. "I've spent the last few weeks trying to figure out a way to help those suffering in the DRC. I am pleased to announce that The Bismack Biyombo Foundation delivered over 10,000 masks and 780 hazmat suits to the DRC this week.

"Thank you to all of those who are at the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic." Biyombo said it was important to get the much needed medical equipment there as quickly as possible because the DRC's health system has been decimated in recent years by several other disease outbreaks including Ebola and Malaria which like COVID-19 are spread human-to-human. So far there have been 254 cases of the virus in the DRC with 21 deaths, according to the Baltimore, Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University.

In 53 games with the Hornets this season, Biyombo has averaged a career-high 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He has started 29 of those games and has been used in a variety of offensive and defensive roles Biyombo will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy's brand ambassador

Indias limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become the brand ambassador of CricKingdom, a cricket academy based here which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides. CricKin...

BGI trebles production to bring timely COVID-19 detection and intervention to over 80 Countries

HONG KONG, April 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global genomics leader BGI has produced more than 10 million of its RT-PCR Test for SARS-CoV-2 and is distributing them to more than 80 countries around the world, including India, Indonesia, Thailand...

Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux swept his four games Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Lux is tied for the events second-best record with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, with both tra...

Goa Police release video to urge people to stay at home

After spreading awareness about coronavirus by singing songs out on streets, Goa Police have compiled a video, featuring local artists, to highlight the importance of staying at home for protection against the deadly disease. Goa Inspector ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020