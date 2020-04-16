Report: Rams C Allen recovering from COVID-19

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is recovering from COVID-19, he told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer on Wednesday. Allen is the first NFL player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton previously overcame COVID-19.

In a video posted on the NFLonFOX Twitter feed, Glazer said Allen told him Wednesday morning that he contracted the virus about three weeks ago. Allen has since gotten over most of his major symptoms. "My case wasn't as bad," he said, according to Glazer. "This is a real life-or-death situation. That's not what my situation was."

Glazer reported that Allen told him, "I woke up three weeks ago, I couldn't smell anything. I lost all sense of smell to the point where I had smelling salts here, I cracked them open, put them to my nose, and nothing happened." Allen, 24, subsequently lost his sense of taste.

He told Glazer, "All I could feel was texture in my mouth. ... And I got periodic sore throats, I just felt really fatigued, my throat would start burning. Everything felt different than every other flu I've had.' Allen added that he subsequently got headaches and became stiff, and that his symptoms lasted for three or four days. He said he was retested last week and again tested positive. However, due to the length of time he has had the virus, he will be in the "all clear" as of Thursday, he told Glazer. His symptoms have dissipated except for the loss of taste and smell.

His smell is improving, he said, though doctors told him it could take six to eight months to fully regain his senses of taste and smell. The Rams made Allen a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Michigan State. He appeared in 13 games as a reserve in his rookie year, then played in nine games, all starts, in 2019. He missed the final seven games last year due to a medial collateral ligament injury.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.